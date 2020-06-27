M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Receives GBX 232.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of M&G Plc (LON:MNG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 221.67 ($2.82).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on M&G in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&G from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

LON MNG remained flat at $GBX 161.40 ($2.05) on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,446,500 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 142.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 182.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of £113.95 ($145.03). The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.75.

In related news, insider Massimo Tosato acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,630 ($2,074.58). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44), for a total value of £2,971.90 ($3,782.49).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

