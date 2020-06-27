MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $108.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,654,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,122,000 after purchasing an additional 822,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $64,326,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 334.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 746,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,789,000 after purchasing an additional 574,742 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $45,562,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,719,000 after buying an additional 218,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

