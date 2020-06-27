Monero Classic Hits Market Capitalization of $7.75 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00004526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $7.75 million and $3,021.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00681086 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006649 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,997,420 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

