Monero Market Cap Tops $1.08 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $61.42 or 0.00681086 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Liquid, Bitbns and Graviex. Monero has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $60.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,612,216 coins. The official website for Monero is www.monero.cc . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Ovis, Upbit, B2BX, Nanex, Coinroom, Huobi, Binance, Cryptopia, Liquid, DragonEX, HitBTC, Graviex, CoinEx, BitBay, Coinut, Crex24, Cryptomate, Kraken, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bisq, Bittrex, Exmo, Livecoin, TradeOgre, LiteBit.eu, BTC-Alpha, Coindeal, Tux Exchange, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Exrates, Braziliex, Bitlish and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.