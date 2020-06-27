Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 15th

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 48.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.07. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $129.30 and a one year high of $238.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,216,415.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 23,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,953,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,952,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,242 shares of company stock valued at $36,027,999. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

