Morneau Shepell Inc (MSI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on July 15th

Morneau Shepell Inc (TSE:MSI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52. Morneau Shepell has a 12-month low of C$24.42 and a 12-month high of C$35.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Morneau Shepell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Morneau Shepell from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

