N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 110 ($1.40).

Several research analysts have commented on BWNG shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of N Brown Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

LON:BWNG traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 36.50 ($0.46). The stock had a trading volume of 3,740,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,754. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.00. N Brown Group has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 163.90 ($2.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70.

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 16.37 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.40 ($0.25) by GBX (3.03) (($0.04)). Equities research analysts anticipate that N Brown Group will post 2253.9999146 earnings per share for the current year.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

