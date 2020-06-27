NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

GASNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.60. 13,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

