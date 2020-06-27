NavCoin Trading Down 21.9% Over Last Week (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001307 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $130,958.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000451 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000578 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00041253 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,972,259 coins. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, cfinex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

