Nebulas Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $17.97 million and approximately $5.05 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Neraex, OKEx and Allcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,732,154 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Gate.io, Binance, OKEx, BCEX, Huobi, LBank and Neraex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

