NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura reissued a buy rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.66.

NetEase stock opened at $438.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $441.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.14.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in NetEase by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

