Newton (NEW) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $575,962.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Newton has a total market cap of $13.00 million and approximately $575,962.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.63 or 0.01759019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00167746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00049163 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00106857 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

