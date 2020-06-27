NFI Group Inc (NFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

NFI Group stock opened at C$16.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.49. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -40.70.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$953.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$828.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.4500002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NFI Group news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.99 per share, with a total value of C$198,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,152,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$70,553,455.54. Also, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup sold 7,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.94, for a total value of C$140,303.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,889.82. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 756,900 shares of company stock valued at $11,985,241 and sold 536,507 shares valued at $9,866,261.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFI. TD Securities lowered their target price on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

