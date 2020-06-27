Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $14.17 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $14.17 million and $1.25 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,118.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.08 or 0.02501384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.34 or 0.02493278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00466039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00692263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00586310 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,963,262,049 coins and its circulating supply is 6,137,262,049 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

