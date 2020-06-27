Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $89.50 to $84.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

NTRS stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.20. 1,955,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,363. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $424,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 429.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

