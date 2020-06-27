Northland Power Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

NPI stock traded down C$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.84. The company had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,562. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$20.52 and a 12-month high of C$33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.40.

Several analysts have commented on NPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.17.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

