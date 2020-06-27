Northland Power Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

NPI stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting C$32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$20.52 and a twelve month high of C$33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.40.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

