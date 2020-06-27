OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, BX Thailand, BitBay and Bit-Z. OmiseGO has a market cap of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000368 BTC.

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, BX Thailand, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, Cobinhood, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Crex24, CoinExchange, Iquant, Mercatox, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Exmo, DDEX, ChaoEX, Liqui, ZB.COM, Cryptopia, DigiFinex, GOPAX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bithumb, Ovis, Hotbit, DragonEX, CoinBene, Livecoin, C2CX, Braziliex, Bitbns, BitMart, FCoin, ABCC, Zebpay, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, AirSwap, Bit-Z, BitForex, IDCM, Tidex, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinex, Independent Reserve, BigONE, Neraex, Kucoin, CoinEx, IDEX, IDAX, Coinrail, OTCBTC, Poloniex, Coinnest, TDAX, OKEx, Coinsuper, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, Vebitcoin, B2BX, Huobi, COSS and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

