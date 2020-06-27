Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $407,771.19 and $473.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00759841 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.07 or 0.02578210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028294 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00019560 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004690 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00191548 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00157344 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007494 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

