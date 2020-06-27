OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems stock traded down $3.56 on Friday, reaching $70.13. 283,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,693. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.47.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in OSI Systems by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,136,000 after acquiring an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in OSI Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.