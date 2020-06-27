Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

OXFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop purchased 4,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith purchased 26,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $297,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 54,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.22 million, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.06. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

