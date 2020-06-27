Pandacoin (PND) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.