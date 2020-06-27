Pandacoin (PND) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Pandacoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000187 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pandacoin Profile

PND is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

