ParkinGo (GOT) Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000687 BTC on major exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $11,165.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028157 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.59 or 0.99999033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00092918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

