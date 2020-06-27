ParkinGo (GOT) Trading 32.2% Higher This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 26.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $11,165.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo token can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 32.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00028157 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,094.59 or 0.99999033 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00092918 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000471 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,105,351 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

