Patron (PAT) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5,973.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Patron has a market capitalization of $200,519.42 and $5,973.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.01842199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00170228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00109454 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, LATOKEN, Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.