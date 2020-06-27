PAYCENT One Day Volume Reaches $1,173.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $645,658.67 and $1,173.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.44 or 0.01768590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00168067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00107043 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT was first traded on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,629 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

