Peony Price Reaches $0.0306 on Major Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last week, Peony has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Peony has a total market capitalization of $107,962.60 and approximately $5,719.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 3,648,017 coins and its circulating supply is 3,528,189 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

