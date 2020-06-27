PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PetIQ from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. PetIQ has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PetIQ news, Director Will Santana sold 17,318 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $525,774.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,670,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,694,000 after buying an additional 284,309 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $5,978,000. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter worth about $5,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

