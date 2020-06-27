Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:APG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $14.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phoenix Tree an industry rank of 161 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phoenix Tree from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Phoenix Tree from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 17,502,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,321. Phoenix Tree has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Phoenix Tree (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Phoenix Tree will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Phoenix Tree news, CEO Russell A. Becker acquired 2,100 shares of Phoenix Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $30,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,083,093.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julius Chepey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services. The company offers specialty contracting services and solutions to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution in the United States and Canada; and industrial services, including the retrofit and upgrading of existing pipeline facilities.

