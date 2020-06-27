Pirl (PIRL) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Pirl has a market capitalization of $453,719.35 and approximately $2,554.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirl has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 73,259,632 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

