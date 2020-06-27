PIVX (PIVX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218,988.00

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004525 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bisq, CryptoBridge and YoBit. PIVX has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $218,988.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014830 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000808 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Coinbe, Binance, Livecoin, Graviex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Crex24, CoinExchange, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.