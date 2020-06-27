PlayChip (PLA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $7.32 million and approximately $100.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (CRYPTO:PLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

