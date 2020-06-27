Polis (POLIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Polis has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $12,533.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00008396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.