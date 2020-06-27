Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.88. 618,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,912. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

