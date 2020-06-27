Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.73.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,583. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $274,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,897.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $2,177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,954 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,271.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,491 shares of company stock worth $5,951,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

