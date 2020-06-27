Qbao (QBT) Market Cap Achieves $301,111.86

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Qbao has a market capitalization of $301,111.86 and approximately $702.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Allcoin and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Token Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

