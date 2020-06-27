RED (RED) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,454.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RED token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. RED has a market cap of $249,378.17 and approximately $2,454.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00464171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006614 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000446 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

