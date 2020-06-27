Ren (REN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.65 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001561 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, UEX, OKEx and DDEX. Ren has a total market cap of $122.14 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,826,204 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Tidex, Huobi Global, UEX, Binance, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

