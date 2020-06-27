Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.53 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, COSS, KuCoin and Coineal. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 43.8% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Request Token Trading

Request can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bitbns, CoinExchange, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, COSS, GOPAX, KuCoin, WazirX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Coineal, Koinex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

