Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Fiverr International (NASDAQ:FVRR)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 4.32 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Fiverr International $107.07 million 0.00 -$33.54 million ($1.18) N/A

Fiverr International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 3 2 0 2.40 Fiverr International 0 3 6 0 2.67

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.53%. Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $51.75, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.75% -9.76% -5.79% Fiverr International -26.72% -16.39% -10.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Fiverr International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The company's portfolio of consumer brands comprise real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, Mortgage Lenders of America, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, RealEstate.com, and Out East. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and New Home Feed. In addition, the company offers advertising services. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

