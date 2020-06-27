RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) and Msci (OTCMKTS:MSCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) and RightsCorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Msci alerts:

91.8% of Msci shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Msci shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Msci and RightsCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Msci 33.28% -286.63% 15.47% RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Msci and RightsCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Msci $1.56 billion 17.83 $563.65 million $6.44 51.58 RightsCorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Msci has higher revenue and earnings than RightsCorp.

Risk & Volatility

Msci has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RightsCorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Msci and RightsCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Msci 0 4 5 0 2.56 RightsCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Msci currently has a consensus target price of $304.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.38%. Given Msci’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Msci is more favorable than RightsCorp.

Summary

Msci beats RightsCorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Msci

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation. The Analytics segment offers risk management, performance attribution, and portfolio management content, applications, and services that provide clients with an integrated view of risk and return, and an analysis of market, credit, liquidity, and counterparty risk across various asset classes, spanning short, medium, and long-term time horizons; and various managed services for clients to address the needs of various specialized areas of the investment community by providing a reporting service and performance reporting tools to institutional consultants and investors in hedge funds. The ESG segment provides products and services that help institutional investors understand how environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors impact the long-term risk of their investments; and data and ratings products for use in the construction of equity and fixed income indexes to help institutional investors benchmark ESG investment performance and issue index-based investment products, as well as manage, measure, and report on ESG mandates. The Real Estate segment offers real estate performance analysis for funds, investors, managers, and lenders. This segment provides products and services that include research, reporting, and benchmarking; and business intelligence to real estate owners, managers, developers, and brokers. MSCI Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RightsCorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.