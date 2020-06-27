Robert W. Baird Raises AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $86.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $86.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut AeroVironment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AeroVironment from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 7.56. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $79.54.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AeroVironment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AeroVironment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

