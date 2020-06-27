Rocket Pool One Day Trading Volume Reaches $436,274.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00019777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $18.54 million and $436,274.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00046278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.05135123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00055222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031649 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012180 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

RPL is a token. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.