Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Rollins by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 70.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $41.29. 1,904,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Rollins has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60 and a beta of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

