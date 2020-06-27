Rupee Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Rupee has a total market cap of $66,124.47 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 39,335,450 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

