SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $905,152.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006653 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $905,152.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00476869 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026177 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00080090 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009951 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002863 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,917,039 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,399 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.