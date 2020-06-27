Sai (DAI) Market Capitalization Hits $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 27th. Over the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Sai has a total market cap of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00045690 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.81 or 0.04878693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003098 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00055800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00031344 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

