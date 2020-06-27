Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.63.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -960.33 and a beta of 0.65. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.08 and a 200-day moving average of $139.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $844.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total transaction of $88,193.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,058.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $198,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $2,012,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 67.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.