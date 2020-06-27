Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director Sells C$29,025.00 in Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Director David Mandelstam sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$29,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,469,884.25.

David Mandelstam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, David Mandelstam sold 200 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$450.00.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 267,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,931. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.64. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.08 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STC. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.70 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

